URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new adult entertainment lounge is said to be coming to Urbana, but not as soon as people expect.

The signage for J.C.’s Cabaret sits in the old Tin Roof Tavern location, near the corner of North Cunningham Avenue and East Park Street. Owner Jackson Castro said the business has been in the works since late 2020. Now, he’s finally approaching the opening date. Castro has already started advertising membership plans online and calling out for workers and entertainers.

However, sources with the city said he may be getting ahead of himself.

“Whenever it comes time that we open up, I want anyone who, you know, has their questions or their doubts about our business to come in and visit for yourself before judging it,” Castro said. “I think that this will be a place where lots of people can have fun while also being in a safe environment. So that’s really important to me.”

While he said the building is nearly ready to go, the paperwork needed is not. Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said it’s not likely that J.C.’s Cabaret will open in the owner’s intended timeline. She said Castro no longer has the building permits needed as the ones he originally applied for have expired.

Castro said he is set to talk with Mayor Marlin this week about permits and liquor licenses. Mayor Marlin said they have nothing scheduled.