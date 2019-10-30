Unsolved: Jane Doe (1995)

Breaking News
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Jane Doe was a woman whose partial remains were discovered in a ditch and cornfield southwest of Thomasboro in Champaign County, Illinois on May 1, 1995.

Although her cause of death could not be determined, the Champaign County Coroner has ruled her death a homicide. It is possible that she died from gunshot wounds.

Clothing & Accessories

  • A white, v-collared, short-sleeved blouse was found near the body.
  • Two rings were also found. One ring is described as a plain gold band and the second is a yellow-metal ring with a dark green center surrounded by smaller stones.
  Jane Doe Sketch
