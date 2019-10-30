Unsolved: Jane Doe (1995)

Champaign County 1995 Jane Doe Press Conference WATCH LIVE: The Champaign County Coroner's Office and the Champaign County Sheriff's office hosting press conference to find new leads in the 1995 case. Posted by WCIA 3 News on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Jane Doe was a woman whose partial remains were discovered in a ditch and cornfield southwest of Thomasboro in Champaign County, Illinois on May 1, 1995.

Although her cause of death could not be determined, the Champaign County Coroner has ruled her death a homicide. It is possible that she died from gunshot wounds.

Here is an updated sketch of Jane Joe. Northrup notes it is a bit different from the older one and that his office hopes it generates new leads. pic.twitter.com/ni86yS2RFv — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) October 30, 2019

Clothing & Accessories

A white, v-collared, short-sleeved blouse was found near the body.

Two rings were also found. One ring is described as a plain gold band and the second is a yellow-metal ring with a dark green center surrounded by smaller stones.

Northrup says evidence shows Jane Doe most likely spent the last five years of her life in these areas of Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Alabama. @WCIA3 pic.twitter.com/5BzBWIFfJX — Courtney Bunting (@WCIA3Courtney) October 30, 2019