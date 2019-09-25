Unsifting history

DECATUR, Ill. — Residents are invited to uncover artifacts and see what has been discovered during the Archaeology Open House.

They will be able to help staff and volunteers sift through dirt that has laid undisturbed for over 100 years.

Due to restoration work on the Trobaugh-Good House in 2018, some dirt was removed from under the farmhouse.

“We’ve found various types of glass and ceramics, nails, wall plaster, brick, and even a button so far,” says Historic Sites Manager, Brent Wielt, “The project will be a multi-year effort.”

These artifacts will be used to learn more about the people who lived in the farmhouse. Homestead Prairie Farm is a living history site that portrays 1860s rural Illinois.

Archaeology Open House

Sunday, October 6 1-4pm

Homestead Prairie Farm

3939 Nearing Lane

Free