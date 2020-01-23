Unsafe building set to be demolished

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials say a corner building is set to come down soon.

A building at 101 South Main Street is set to be demolished. Officials say it is no longer safe. “The roof is open to the elements. The second floor has collapsed into the first floor and the first floor has collapsed into the basement,” they said on a Facebook post. They also mentioned non-airborne abestos in the roofing material that will be abated.

During the demolition, the first block of Market Street will be closed. A few feet of Main Street will be closed as well, but traffic should be able to go around.

If you are interested in keeping some of the bricks from the building, you can contact the City Hall at (309) 928-3412.