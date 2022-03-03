URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend is “Unofficial” in Campustown.

The event was once known for drawing thousands to Champaign-Urbana to take part in excessive partying, but the popularity of the event has gone down.

U of I and city officials said on the phone they think this weekend will be calm, but students said there has been a buzz around since the start of the year and they’re ready to celebrate.

“I heard about it first semester when I got here people were just talking about Unofficial,” said U of I Freshman Ashley.

It’s a celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day, and it’s the last time students see each other before Spring Break.

“I think people just look for excuses to have a good time,” said freshman William Vanderlaan. “I’m sure it will be pretty happening this weekend.”

Even though city officials wouldn’t mind if Unofficial went away, junior Dave Wu said he thinks it will be around to stay.

“It’s in the culture of the university. It’s going to happen; people are going to be going out,” said junior Dave Wu. “I still think it’s pretty popular. I know people will just go out regardless just to do what they want if there’s a mask mandate or not.”

Unofficial has been dangerous before. Three students have died in the past.