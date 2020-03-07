Unofficial kicks off Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Green Street has turned into a sea of green shirts at the U of I.

Friday is the officials start of Unofficial. With that sea of green comes safety concerns.

Like every year, UIPD is increasing their patrols around campus. Both Urbana and Champaign have temporary regulations for this weekend.

The green shirts synonymous with Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day were around campus as early as Friday morning. However, the party could not start at local bars until 10 a.m. in Champaign and 11 a.m. in Urbana. Both cities’ mayors introduced that rule for that weekend in what they call an issue of public health.

Thousands of students take part every year. Some participating said they view the occasion as relaxation after weeks of hard work. “Honestly, I think that’s what it is,” said Sam Furman. “Everybody’s stressed out, everything like that. Everybody gets out, everybody wants to have fun and go out. I think that’s the biggest thing for it.” The Unofficial party will continue through Sunday. Rules for both cities on opening, a restriction on pitchers and bottles and more will continue through then as well.