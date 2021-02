CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–COVID-19 may be the nail in the coffin for unofficial St. Patrick’s day.

Organizers and bar owners are saying this year, it’s dead.

Unofficial normally takes place during the first weekend of March, but campus town bar owners say they’re concerned with the repercussions.

Last year, University police issued a dozen citations to party goers. City leaders from Champaign and Urbana say they’re committed to making sure the event doesn’t happen.