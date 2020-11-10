University Y raising money after fire in residential building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University YMCA has started a relief response after a fire that happened at Njala University in Seirra Leone, West Africa. The U of I has had a long-time partnership with the University.

On October 24, a student residential building, Matturi G Block, caught fire around 10:45 pm. It was caused by an electrical issue within the building. No one was injured.

As a result, more than 120 students living in this campus hostel lost their housing, study materials, and personal items.

The University Y along with the ACES Department in Sierra Leone are rallying together to combine resources and outreach in order to continue support for the students. They have started a GoFundMe Page. Money raised will go towards the students that were directly affected by the fire.

