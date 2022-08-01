CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 20th annual “Dump and Run” collection started on Monday at the University of Illinois Stock Pavilion.

It’s a community recycling event and each year, it keeps about 30 tons of unwanted goods out of area landfills.

Community members flooded in with used furniture, kitchen supplies, books and other household items.

One of the organizers, Marc Alexander, said this event has grown every year. It started as a small yard sale in front of the YMCA on Wright Street.

“Without this kind of outlook, people often just toss it away, they’ll throw it in the garbage. And they’re perfectly good,” he said. “It could be a perfectly brand new microwave that has been used a few times and they’ll just toss it away. Instead, you can bring it here, someone else buys it for $20 that can’t afford a $100 microwave.”

All proceeds benefit the University YMCA organization and its programming activities.

People can drop off items at the Pavilion on weekdays, then, volunteers organize it.

Starting August 20, anyone can shop the donated items. All proceeds go to the University Y for programming activities.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit this link.



For more information, including drop-off dates and sale dates, visit their website.