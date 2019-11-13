University waives application fees for prospective students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Springfield is waiving all application fees for prospective students in an effort to ensure that all students are given the opportunity to pursue a higher education.

Incoming freshman, transfer, graduate, online, and international students will have their application fees waived if applying to the spring, summer, and fall 2020 terms.

“As part of our vision to ‘be a pathway to opportunity,’ removing the application fee as a barrier to embarking on a college career, finishing one or enhancing career prospects through graduate certificates or degrees is part of the DNA of our campus community,” said Natalie Herring, UIS associate provost for enrollment management.

By waiving the fees, domestic undergraduate students save $50 on their application and graduate students save $60.

International undergraduate students will automatically have their $60 application fee waived, as well as the $75 fee for international graduate students who apply.

UIS was recently ranked the fourth best public university in the Midwest Regional category and the top public regional university in Illinois by U.S. News & World Report in their 2020 rankings.

UIS also welcomed its largest freshman class in university history this semester.