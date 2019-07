CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is painting downtown orange and blue on Thursday.

They are holding their first-ever “Illini Fest” in the Park Grill Plaza of Millennium Park. That will be from 3-6 p.m. Officials say the festival aims to bring the university experience to the more than 150,000 Fighting Illini alumni living in the Chicagoland area.

Food and drinks will be served. The first 1,000 fans will get a free full-sized Block-I flag.