University to announce endowment in Yingying Zhang’s honor

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An endowment in Yingying Zhang’s honor will be announced soon. The time and date for the press conference is still being finalized. It will be called Yingying’s Fund and will help international students in crisis .

“I am truly inspired by the Zhang family’s desire to create Yingying’s Fund,” Chancellor Robert Jones said. “The Zhangs, cherished members of our own Illinois family, are going through one of the most challenging points in their lives, and yet they are still thinking of others. Their gift will make an enormous impact when these students and their families need it most.”

Zhang’s father and her boyfriend will speak at the press conference along with university leaders about the impact they hope the endowment will have.



Donations are welcome. Gifts can be made here after 8 a.m. Aug. 7.