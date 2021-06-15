University searching for class medallion

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I needs your help looking for a piece of its history.

They are searching for the class of 1872’s medallion. It was part of the keystone entrance above University Hall. That was torn down in the 1940s. Part of that entryway now makes up Hallene Gateway in Urbana.

The University says they’ve searched several places but have had no luck.

“We are sort of wondering if the medallion has made its way to a storage facility or it could be in someone’s office. It could also be displayed somewhere on campus that were simply not aware of. We’re hoping that some people can give us some tips on where to start digging,” says Associate Director of Strategic Engagement Rachel Hull.

The medallion is 22 inches long and two and a half inches deep. If you have any information that can help their search, please email: kimsch@illinois.edu.