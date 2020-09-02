University reminding students of “safe walks” program due to groping incidents

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- Police say there have been 19 reports of women being groped from April 2019 through last month. In most cases, the women were walking alone and were attacked from behind. U of I student Gabriela Arribas says being aware of her surroundings has become second nature. “We’ve had to be careful like if there was a guy around we could never run alone, it’s just kind of something that I lived with as a woman I feel like we live with all the time, so it’s very upsetting, but it’s like not new,” said Arribas.

Urbana police are working with U of I police to investigate. In the meantime, they want to make sure students know about the “safe walk program.” A member of that program will walk students to their destination. “I think a lot of public safety has to do with perception and how you feel, and knowing that the university is utilizing all kinds of resources to keep them safe, this is just one of those additional resources.” Students can access a safe walk through the app or by calling university public safety.

You can contact the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Below is a map of the groping incidents from April 2019 through now.