University receives gold certification for excercise initiative

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The University of Illinois earning a gold certification for its Exercise is Medicine initiative. This is a nationwide initiative from the American college of sports medicine but has only been around on U of I’s campus for about three years.



The school was recognized as a healthy academic environment with exercise opportunities.

We spoke to campus recreation team member Alana Harris about how their changing students’ outlook on physical wellness.

“Making it accessible to students who are like I can’t dedicate an hour to a really strict routine or that is intimidating,” said Harris. “Well, these other exercise snacks they call them, little brief bouts have a lot of health benefits too, so it’s showing students they can fit in across that spectrum and find something that fits for them.”

The University of Illinois will offer virtual options to work out as well since the recreation center is closed.