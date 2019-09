DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University made the list for U.S. News and World Report. It was ranked number 10 for the Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest, and it also made the list for Best Value Schools.

The school said it’s been part of the U.S. News and World Report’s data collection for the past 20 years. It’s been ranked 18th or higher for the majority of that time.