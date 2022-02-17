CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) When he was growing up in the suburbs, Dr. Charles Fogelman, used to frequently watch “Jeopardy!” after coming home from school.

Wednesday, a childhood dream was realized as the geographer’s “Jeopardy!” performance from December 13 aired on national television. Much to the delight of many in the local community, Fogelman finished in first place with $10,500 and, as a result, will be featured on the show again Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

“I’ve been delighted by the support I’ve received from friends and family,” Fogelman said.

Fogelman has spent the past five years in Champaign and is a professor at the university. He received his undergraduate degree at Marquette University in 2003, and later went on to get his doctorate at Illinois. Fogelman is teaching courses on poverty alienation, global markets and society and gender relations for the Global Studies program.

Fogelman auditioned for “Jeopardy!” after seeing an ad on Facebook calling for professors interested in being on the show. Once he applied, Fogelman had to take tests featuring “Jeopardy!”-style questions and formally audition before receiving an invitation in November.

Surprisingly, Fogelman said that he did not do any extra studying before competing on the show because he was not sure how to prepare. So, instead, he relied on his own background knowledge.

Leading up to Wednesday’s showing, Fogelman found it easier to keep his victory a secret than he originally expected. Yet, he was still “far more anxious to watch” himself than actually compete.

Fogelman’s run on “Jeopardy!” will continue until someone is able to dethrone him in competition.