CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I student was sexually assaulted on university property, officials said.

The University of Illinois Police Department released a statement to the campus community saying they received a report that a U. of I. student was sexually assaulted at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at an apartment on university property. They said the student and the offender met on a dating app prior to the assault.

Police said they sent the message to heighten the campus community’s awareness, to enable the campus community to take actions that can help increase their safety and to aid in the prevention of similar crimes.

In instances of sexual offenses, campus police said they generally do not include specific details about exact locations or times to avoid releasing information that could lead to the identification of a survivor, unless that information is of vital importance to the safety of the campus community.

They said they do this to reduce the possibility that a survivor becomes the target of retaliation, harassment, or further psychological harm.

More information on sexual assaults and similar situations can be found online.