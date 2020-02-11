University police officer not getting pay after allegations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Brian Tison is a U of I police officer accused of misconduct.

He was placed on administrative leave after sexual harassment complaints. University police say Tison is no longer being paid or completing any work duties for the department while “processes related to his employment are ongoing.” He went on unpaid status in December.

In a statement, department officials said “We are obligated by university policy and the collective bargaining agreement to follow a prescribed process related to discharge, and that is what we are following.”