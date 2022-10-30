CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police received a report that a student was sexually assaulted around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The exact location of the incident is unknown but police believe it happened somewhere between Sherman and Allen halls.

Police say the student was walking between the two locations when she encountered a man who led her inside a building and assaulted her.

Police say the student does not know the suspect and did not provide a detailed description.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact University Police at 217-333-1216.

Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (373-TIPS), by visiting their website here.