University performing arts building closed to public for fall

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- The Krannert Center for the Performing Arts will not be opening its doors to the public this fall, and Covid-19 has impacted that decision. Officials decided they aren’t willing to take the risk for in-person public performances. A few of the groups that weighed in on the decision were the school of music, lyric theater, and dance at Illinois.

Doors will still be open to students, advertising director Bridget Lee-Calfas said you’ll still be able to catch the show online. ” The reason that we’re doing that is that we work for several years at a time to plan that artistry and we do it in such an intentional way that we did want to share both our intention but the artist themselves because this is a tough time in this industry.” Decisions have not been made about whether or not they’ll have performances in the spring, and they’ll discuss that at a later date.

To stay updated on any changes you can go to their Facebook page.