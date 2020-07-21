University offers PPE kits to students

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students can expect a little surprise when they arrive to campus for the fall semester.

The U of I is offering PPE kits for all undergrad and grad students returning to campus .

Students will receive two orange and blue masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, a digital thermometer, and a clean key .

One director we spoke to says safety is always the first priority.

“I think the idea that health and wellness… personal health and wellness… doing your part to keep campus safe. I think it’s been said a lot by university leaders that it’s up to us,” Erik Riha said, who is the Director of Marketing for the Illini Union.

PPE kits are free to all students. Information on when and where the kits will be available is still being discussed.