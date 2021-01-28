University of Illinois to notify accepted students in February

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois plans to let high school students know if they were accepted on Friday, February 19.

Normally, the U of I releases decisions twice: once in mid-December and then later in February. This year, because of the pandemic, they wanted to give students more time to take tests if they choose to do the SAT or ACT.

“We knew that the admissions process would be quite different this year with implementing test-optional due to the COVID pandemic. So we said to students and counselors that we’d release a decision sometime in mid-February,” said Admissions Director Andy Borst.

WCIA asked if they were worried students might have already made up their minds with schools that announced earlier. Borst said that is a question they face every year.

“Many of the students who maybe get that early admission decision as way back in September may think that they’re going to a different. And then as other opportunities present themselves, they start to figure out what other options are available to them,” said Borst.

He continued to say, “There’s other institutions that are on a rolling basis that are making admissions decisions all throughout the fall, and it’s not necessarily when a student is admitted; most of the students that come to the University of Illinois make their decision on March and April in order to make the final decision on May 1.”