University of Illinois revises Covid guidelines for students returning

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois is preparing for student to return amid the Covid-19 surge.

The University of Illinois released updates for their spring coronavirus guidelines. They’re remaining virtual for the first week of class and students are no longer required to get an off-campus test before they return to campus, however; they’re required to get a negative on-campus test. The university also reduced quarantine and isolation to 5 days to match the CDC’s guidelines.

“Our students have made it abundantly clear to us that they want to be on campus and they want their classes to be in person as much as possible,” Robin Kaler, Associate Chancellor of Public Affairs at University of Illinois, said. “What we have tried to do throughout covid is to make our classrooms as safe as we possibly can.”

People will have to download the Illinois app to get into buildings and for testing information.