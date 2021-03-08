University of Illinois remains firm on smoking policy as new dispensary comes to campus

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A new pot dispensary may be coming to campus, but University of Illinois officials are already warning that nothing has changed about their smoking policy.

NuEra, who already has an Urbana location, will open on 1st and Green streets right next to KAMS. Officials said the expansion will help them better serve their customers.

“Expanding to Champaign is definitely going to allow us to help more people by freeing up space in our medical facility,” said Sales Manager Sean Johnson.

In a statement, University officials made it clear they do not consider students to be part of that customer base. Smoking any any tobacco or marijuana product is still completely prohibited on all campus properties.

Any students who do not comply will be subject to a warning on the first offense; $25 fine on the second; $50 on the third; and $100 on every subsequent violation. After the second offense, students will have to take a course about not smoking on campus.