University of Illinois Police: Teenager confronted by man with gun

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a teenager was confronted by a man with a gun Wednesday afternoon.

In a Campus Alert, officers said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Ashton Woods apartment complex on South First Street. The teenager told officers he was asked to come outside by someone through a social media message. When he got outside, he saw the man with a gun.

The teenager was able to get back inside the complex. He was not hurt.

Officers are continuing to look for the suspect. If you have any information about this, call U of I Police at (217) 333-1216. You can also call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submit your tip online.