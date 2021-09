CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student reported they were scammed out of $2,500.

The student told officers she got a text from someone she did not know. They told her they would “pay money in exchange for conversation.”

After they talked back-and-forth, the suspect sent the student a $4,500 check. They told her to deposit the check and return some of the money to them. The student did so, only to find out the original check bounced.