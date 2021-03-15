University of Illinois Police: Man arrested after masturbating on bus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a 46-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he was seen masturbating on a bus.

UIPD officials said Shawn Banks was arrested at his home on Carver Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. This comes after officials said a witness reported Friday the incident happened while Banks was a passenger on a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus.

Officials said, “He had his hand inside of his pants and there were movements that made it apparent he was masturbating.” Officers reviewed video that supported the allegation.