University of Illinois Police investigate 2 robberies

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating two robberies that happened this week.

In a news release, officers said the first one happened late Thursday night. Around 10:45 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex near East Healey and South 4th streets after a student reported that he was robbed.

The student told police he was walking through an underground parking garage when two people approached him and demanded his property. Neither of the suspects showed a weapon nor threatened the student with one. They ran away after collecting the student’s items– which were later found discarded nearby, except for the student’s cash that was inside a wallet.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, officers received a report from two U of I students who said they were robbed at gunpoint. They said it happened outside the Holonyak Micro & Nanotechnology Lab on North Wright Street in Urbana.

Police said the students were walking on the Engineering Quad when someone approached them; they had a gun and demanded the students’ phones and wallets. The students handed over the items and the suspect ran away. Officers later found the phones and one wallet on a sidewalk. The second wallet–which had cash, credit cards and other items– is still missing.

In both of these incidents, no one was hurt.

If anyone knows anything about either of these crimes, call U of I Police.