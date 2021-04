CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois has a new housing option for students who are part of the Jewish community.

It is called Illini Chabad. It makes the U of I the first in the nation to have a University-affiliated housing option for Jewish students.

It is made up of 2-bedroom suites, study rooms and more. It is open to both freshmen and upperclassmen.