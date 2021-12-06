CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – After federal health authorities encouraged everyone 18 and older to get a COVID booster shot, the University of Illinois System has followed suit.



A university announcement Monday asked – but did not require – U of I students, faculty, and staff to get the booster.



A follow-up mass email from Urbana campus Chancellor Robert Jones added that students who are worried about booster side effects during final exams can wait until after exams to get the shot. The email also noted that students who get all their COVID shots in Illinois and already have a vaccine record on file with the university do not have to upload their vaccine card again after the booster.



CDC officials said people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must wait six months after their last shot to get the booster. For the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the booster should come two months later. CDC leaders said any of those three vaccines are okay for your booster, regardless of which one you got first.



This story may be updated.