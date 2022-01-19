University of Illinois expected to hike tuition for 2022-2023 school year

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After freezing tuition for in-state undergraduate students in six of the past seven years, the University of Illinois is proposing a tuition hike for the 2022-2023 school year.

School trustees are meeting in a committee Wednesday to discuss the matter, then final approval is expected at the full trustees meeting Thursday.

A document prepared for trustees proposed a 1.8% increase for in-state undergraduate students on the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses and a 1.5% increase on the Springfield campus. For out-of-state and international undergraduate students on all three campuses, the hike ranged from 1.5% to 2.5%.

Tuition for most graduate students would also increase between 1.5% and 2.5%. Online programs would see a hike of 2.5% or less.

“These recommendations acknowledge the financial needs of the colleges after a long period of tuition freeze while being mindful of the need to maintain access and affordability for students,” the document for trustees said.

Translated to dollars and cents, an in-state freshman in the fall of 2022 in general studies would pay $6,237 per semester, a $110 increase from the fall of 2021. State law said those rates will follow that class of students throughout their four years.

The U of I froze tuition from 2015 to 2019 and in 2021. The school’s “Illinois Commitment” program also offers four years of free tuition for students who qualify financially.

Additionally, U of I officials are proposing to trustees a 1.63%, or $26, increase in fees for students on the Urbana-Champaign campus next fall. Those fees help pay for things like bus service and library service.

The U of I is also planning a 1.8% increase in housing costs on the Urbana-Champaign campus. The basic two-person room without air conditioning would go from $11,392 in the 2021-2022 school year to $11,598 in the 2022-2023 school year, an increase of $206. For university-owned apartments, the hike would range from .63% to 1.64%. Students who continue to live in university housing after their first year will see their rates locked in for up to four years.