University of Illinois creates new financial aid fund for students in need due to COVID-19

|UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new fund was created to provide at least 36 million dollars in targeted financial aid to help students in need due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The Students FIRST: COVID-19 Emergency Fund will help defray tuition, housing and other costs for undergraduate and graduate students experiencing unexpected shortfalls.
The fund will be supported through the federal COVID-19 relief package, funding from the system and its three universities, and private fundraising.
Financial aid for students from Illinois will be a priority, including a guarantee to cover next year’s tuition increase for every new in-state undergraduate student. In-state tuition is increasing next fall for the first time in six years – by 1.8 percent in Urbana-Champaign and Chicago and by 1 percent in Springfield – to fund faculty additions that are needed to keep pace with seven straight years of record enrollment system-wide.
