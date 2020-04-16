Breaking News
Sixth death related to COVID-19 in Macon County
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

University of Illinois creates new financial aid fund for students in need due to COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:
university-illinois2_1487638400378.jpg
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new fund was created to provide at least 36 million dollars in targeted financial aid to help students in need due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Students FIRST: COVID-19 Emergency Fund will help defray tuition, housing and other costs for undergraduate and graduate students experiencing unexpected shortfalls.

The fund will be supported through the federal COVID-19 relief package, funding from the system and its three universities, and private fundraising.

Financial aid for students from Illinois will be a priority, including a guarantee to cover next year’s tuition increase for every new in-state undergraduate student. In-state tuition is increasing next fall for the first time in six years – by 1.8 percent in Urbana-Champaign and Chicago and by 1 percent in Springfield – to fund faculty additions that are needed to keep pace with seven straight years of record enrollment system-wide. 

Full Press Release

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.