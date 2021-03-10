University of Illinois changes COVID-19 testing requirement for graduate students

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials said graduate students who are not coming to campus will no longer have to test for COVID-19.

In a message to students, the University said graduate students living in University Housing, including Orchard Downs, Ashton Woods and Goodwin-Green will still have to follow testing protocols. Those who are coming to campus for any reason will also have to adhere to testing policies. “Ensure you test and receive negative results at least every four days to maintain building access,” said officials.

“All students and their adult dependents living in University Housing are required to continue testing and should continue to follow guidelines and notifications from University Housing.”

Officials stated while they are able to ease the testing requirement at this time, they may reconsider the testing policy.