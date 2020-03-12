University of Illinois campuses to move to online classes

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The University of Illinois System are moving classes online at all three of their campuses following spring break.

This change will affect U of I campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield. A release from the school system said this is related to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been no confirmed cases among faculty, staff or students, but they are making the change out of caution. They want to minimize face-to-face exposure in classrooms, large gatherings and limiting international and domestic travel.

Courses at all three universities will begin switching over to online or other alternative methods. They hope to have this done by March 23. Classes will be held at their current scheduled times. Online and alternative methods will continue until further notice, but university officials said they expect it to be temporary. Students will be updated regularly via email and university websites.

Students will have the option to study remotely from home or from their campus residence after spring break. Campuses will remain open, including residence and dining halls.

Faculty and staff will continue their work on campus, including research. Human resources offices will provide guidance for work conditions and for employees who suspect they have been exposed and must self-quarantine.

All university-sponsored international travel is prohibited, along with non-essential domestic travel until further notice. The university is also discouraging anyone from personal international travel. They are also urging travelers to use caution when traveling nationally.

In addition to class changes, the university said they are limiting the number of people at events. Officials said events with more than 50 attendees that are university-sponsored or hosted by registered student organizations will be suspended indefinitely starting March 13. Events may occur via livestream/other telecommunications or be postponed to a future date. You are asked to check with each university for specific guidance.