DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Representatives from the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences were on hand at the Farm Progress Show this week.

They include staff from the University, Illinois Exension and 4-H, who are present with information about various organizations, topics and more at the U of I booth.

While the University is there to share what they are doing, they also know it’s important to be there so they can also learn.

“One of the things that’s really important to us is just understanding what the needs are of the community. And not only just of our community, but of the world. That’s why we’re here is really to understand what’s going on, but also share what we are able to do,” said Jennifer Larson, Assistant Dean for Marketing Communications with the College of ACES.

The University of Illinois booth has brought in speakers, held events and more to connect with the community.