Former University of Illinois athlete featured in Netflix documentary on Paralympic games

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — She is one of the University of Illinois’ greatest athletes and now, Tatyana McFadden is one of nine people featured on a Netflix documentary about the Paralympic games.

It’s called “Rising Phoenix.” McFadden co-produced this documentary about overcoming challenges to get there.

She was born with Spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down.

McFadden won 17 Paralympic medals, including three golds at the London 2012 games and four in Rio 2016. She has also won her share of marathons, including the Grand Slam twice.