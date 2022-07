CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois plans to hire 300 new faculty members to keep up with its record-breaking enrollment numbers.

200 of them would teach on the Urbana-Champaign campus and the rest will go to Chicago. President Tim Killeen said it will help the university system meet the increasing demand for a “world class education.”

Between both campuses, they estimate it could cost up to $50 million a year.