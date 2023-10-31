SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Six teams of University of Illinois Springfield students will be “trick-or-treating” for canned goods for Central Illinois Foodbank.

Eighty-five UIS students will be participating in the annual Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods drive. Last week, teams distributed door hangers to their assigned neighborhoods, explaining the project. Now, on Halloween night, they will be going door-to-door to those 1,600 homes to collect non-perishable food items.

The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Items will be weighed at the UIS Recreation and Athletic Center. Prizes will then be awarded to the teams with the most donations. The goal is to collect 8,000 pounds of food.

Central Illinois Foodbank helps get supplies to several organizations within 21 counties, including food pantries, soup kitchens, residential programs and after-school programs.

Kids at the UIS Cox Children’s Center also recently collected food during their Trunk-or-Treat event for the UIS Cares Food Pantry, which is committed to feeding UIS students in need.