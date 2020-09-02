University leaders address COVID-19 case surge among students

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is facing an emergency during the pandemic.

A surge in coronavirus cases in students has caused them to make strict rules for students in the next two weeks. If they do not comply, the U of I could be at risk of shutting down in-person classes.

The University said their Shield Testing has identified around 784 new positive cases since the first day of class on August 24. They said in the past few days, the number of positive cases has increased and is on track to double the number of positive cases has increased and is on track to double the number of cases every week.

University leaders said this problem stems from large parties and other gatherings. They also said students have ignored the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s guidance to quarantine or isolate when they test positive. More than 100 students and several organizations are facing discipline, including two students who were suspended.

In response, for the next two weeks starting Wednesday, the University is increasing staffing to monitor large gatherings and parties and other unacceptable behavior in housing and Campustown areas.

The University expects all undergraduates to restrict all in-person group activities from now until September 16. They said students should only leave their homes for essential needs like going to class, getting food, going to work or getting tested for COVID-19.

“The problem is the math is brutal,” said Martin Burke, University of Illinois professor. “A small number of students can cause an extraordinary level of damage if they choose to willfully break the law. They should be held accountable and the students who are doing the right thing are the biggest advocates for them being held accountable.” There is a confidential web for for U of I staff and students to report violations.

Wednesday, the University launched “Shield Team 30” to more quickly identify and contact undergraduate students who have tested positive. University leaders held a press conference on that Wednesday. Many questions were answered giving more details about what led up to this.