University Housing Receives $1.7 Million Dollar Gift

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The U of I announced in a press release on Wednesday that they received a $1.7 million donation to housing from alumna and University Housing retiree Marylin Michal.

The donation will be used to establish the Marilyn Michal Fund for the Illinois Residence Hall Association, as well as funding student scholarships for the Central Black Student Union and National Residence Hall Honorary.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive a contribution of this magnitude,” Alma R. Sealine, executive director of University Housing said. “This profoundly generous and optimistic gift will enable University Housing to continue providing experiences that enhance the growth and development of our students and create the conditions essential for student engagement and active learning outside the classroom.”

Michal graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in management from the Gies College of Business in 1963 and a master’s degree in education in 1970. She has a 35-year career in University Housing, where she retired as the assistant director of Residential Life for University Housing in 1999.

“Congratulations to Student Affairs and University Housing,” University Chancellor Robert Jones said. “This investment not only demonstrates expediential confidence in University Housing, but it also pays tribute to the role Housing staff have in preparing Illinois students for a lifetime of service and success.”