University honors Robert Archibald

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Illini Basketball standout Robert Archibald was laid to rest Friday in Barrington, IL.

He died last Thursday at the age of 39. An electronic billboard on Neil Street in Champaign is paying tribute to him. He played at U of I from 1998-2002 helping Illinois win back-to-back Big 10 championships before going on to an NBA career.

A sign honoring former Illini Basketball great Robert Archibald on Neil Street. Archibald died Jan. 23.

Instead of flowers, the family has created the Robert Archibald Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Fund in his honor. Donations can be made online or by mail.

Checks for the fund can be mailed to:

Robert Archibald Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Fund

University of Illinois Foundation

P.O. Box 734500

Chicago, IL 60673-4500