University High School teacher appears in court on child pornography charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University High School physical education teacher appeared in federal court via video Friday on child pornography charges.

Officials said it was alleged that in January, Douglas Mynatt received and possessed images of child pornography including girls as young as six to nine years old. In a release, officials said he was accused of using Application A, “an instant messaging application known for being able to preserve users’ anonymity but logs IP addresses” to upload and share 15 files that had child pornography.

According to an affidavit, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office received a CyberTip on March 20 about the situation. “Application A self-reported to [the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children] that one of its online social media users possessed content believed to be images and movies of child pornography.” They also reported several IP addresses for logins by Mynatt, including from his Savoy home and at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

During his court appearance, Mynatt waived preliminary and detention hearings. He was ordered to remain in custody of U.S. Marshals Service. If convicted, Mynatt faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (217) 384-1213.