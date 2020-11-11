University class to host Big Blue Soup Supper to raise funds for food pantry

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Students from Millikin University will be raising funds for the Millikin Big Blue Food Pantry through a grab-n-go Big Blue Soup Supper on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 5 – 7 p.m.

It will be held in the Doug and Diane Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance on the 1st floor lobby of the University Commons on Millikin’s campus. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced and masks are required.

Tickets for the grab-n-go soup supper are $5 each and must be paid for in advance. You will get the following homemade items from Millikin Head Chef Brian Pehr and his dining services team:

Signature Soups:

Roasted Red Pepper with Smoked Gouda served with a Tuscan Dinner Roll

Broccoli Cheese served with a Brioche Dinner Roll

Chicken Noodle served with a Cheddar Chive Biscuit

Desserts:

Apple Crumb Bar

Fudge Brownie

Each year, Millikin University’s Marketing Event Planning course, taught by Professor Marilyn Davis plans a fundraising dinner where students and community members are invited to join together to support a worthy local cause. This year, the class is partnering with Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity to support the Big Blue Food Pantry.

Millikin’s Big Blue Food Pantry is working to end hunger on Millikin’s campus. Serving 30 to 40 students weekly, the Big Blue Food Pantry provides non-perishable food items, hygiene products and school supplies to students who are food insecure. Through their work, students can spend their time focusing on academics instead of worrying about their next meal.

The goal for the Event Planning class is to raise enough funds for the Big Blue Food Pantry to purchase a refrigerator and freezer for perishable items such as milk, eggs and hamburgers. The three levels of sponsorship are:

$25 – Friend of the Pantry

$50 – Guardian of the Pantry

$100+ – Champion of the Pantry

“The class unanimously voted to raise dollars to support Millikin University’s Big Blue Food Panty which addresses food insecurity amongst students on campus,” said Davis. “The class has made it their goal to raise enough money for the pantry to have the needed refrigerator and freezer.”

Each sponsor’s name will be placed into a raffle drawing for Millikin University memorabilia. A “Friend of the Pantry” will be entered one time, “Guardian of the Pantry” will be entered three times and “Champion of the Pantry” will be entered five times. To donate, you can go to this website.