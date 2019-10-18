University celebrates Homecoming

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s Homecoming at the university, and it comes with a lot of history.

It’s the first university to have a week long celebration. Other universities claim to have an earlier start date for their Homecoming celebrations, but U of I can claim to be the first with a full week of Homecoming events.

One of those is the parade, which kicked off Friday night. Former U of I President Stanley Ikenberry is the Grand Marshal. This year the parade is following a new route due to construction near the quad.

Homecoming started at the university in 1910. The only year without a Homecoming celebration was 1918 because of the nationwide influenza pandemic. They still had a football game.