University celebrates Homecoming

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s Homecoming at the university, and it comes with a lot of history.

It’s the first university to have a week long celebration. Other universities claim to have an earlier start date for their Homecoming celebrations, but U of I can claim to be the first with a full week of Homecoming events.

One of those is the parade, which kicked off Friday night. Former U of I President Stanley Ikenberry is the Grand Marshal. This year the parade is following a new route due to construction near the quad.

Homecoming started at the university in 1910. The only year without a Homecoming celebration was 1918 because of the nationwide influenza pandemic. They still had a football game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.