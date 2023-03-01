CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that has extended the closure of one eastbound lane on University Avenue until March 3.

The closure is between Chestnut Street and First Street so sidewalk construction can be completed on Chester St. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area during the closure.

The city said the closure began on Feb. 22 and was initially planned to be completed on Feb. 28. Now, the lane will reopen on Friday, weather permitting. The city said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution to everyone traveling through work zones.