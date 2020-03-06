University & Atkins group look at reopening golf course

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials said they are working with the Atkins group to explore reopening the Stone Creek Golf Club.

Atkins Group closed the course in January. It had been in operation for 20 years. They have been looking at options to redevelop the property. Stone Creek served as the home course of the Fighting Illini men’s and women’s golf programs.

In a release from the university, this opportunity could include the Atkins group donating the course and related real estate to the U of I. The University’s Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Atkins group have had open discussions with the City of Urbana. They said they plan to consult with nearly 200 homeowners that live in the neighborhoods developed by Atkins Group in and around the golf course. They said they hope to reach some resolution on a potential partnership or transfer of the course in the coming weeks.