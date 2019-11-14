University approves new policies on faculty sexual misconduct

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois approved a series of recommendations regarding faculty sexual misconduct. The Board of Trustees said the new policies include restrictions on faculty-student relationships and required background checks when hiring. They also won’t allow separation agreements with departing employees that call for withholding any sexual misconduct firings against them.

This move comes after several cases of accused faculty members, including most recently Gary Xu. Xu, a former professor at the university, is accused of sexually abusing two former students.