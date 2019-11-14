University approves new policies on faculty sexual misconduct

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois approved a series of recommendations regarding faculty sexual misconduct. The Board of Trustees said the new policies include restrictions on faculty-student relationships and required background checks when hiring. They also won’t allow separation agreements with departing employees that call for withholding any sexual misconduct firings against them.

This move comes after several cases of accused faculty members, including most recently Gary Xu. Xu, a former professor at the university, is accused of sexually abusing two former students.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.