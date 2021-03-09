University Announces Plans to have In-Person Graduation Ceremonies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Last year, U of I students couldn’t walk for graduation because of COVID-19.

But this year, they will. And last year’s class will be able to join them.

In a Massmail, Chancellor Robert Jones said they plan to have in-person, private stage crossings specific to each college, as well as a virtual celebration. Graduates will have to sign up for a fifteen minute time slot, and bring two guests with them on stage.

One student, Brad Zimmerman, is graduating this year. He said this is the return to normalcy students need.

“I kind of thought it was going to be the same for me,” Zimmerman said. “But now I know there’ll be something in person, and I’m really happy about that.”

Stage crossings will take place from May 10th to May 17th.