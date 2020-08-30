University adjusts to dance classes during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.(WCIA)- HV Neighborhoods held a rally for anti-gun violence. The organizer, Maurice Hayes wants people to put the guns down. "A lot of the young men and young women living in these communities are hopeless. They feel hopeless, and they feel like there's nothing out there for them. I felt that way at a point, but I've learned throughout the years that that's not true we just have to chase it." Hayes started the group because of his connection to the community. "It's just time to put that same kind of teachings back into the community we speak the same language we from the same environment, the same attitude, and the same mentality," Hayes said.

Demonstrators marched on Bloomington road, stopping traffic, signs reading "put the guns down" and "your life matters". That message was deeply personal to one mother who lost her son to gun violence in 2018. Yvonne Johnson said the violence leaves a lasting impact on mothers."For any mother out there this is a trauma situation, you're going to be depressed, most of us you know go out there reach out for help because it's out there, it's out there to get." Activists are asking for more focus on mental health counseling, food assistance, and substance abuse to help make a change. HVNT marketing director Jasmine Wilson wants to be able to help the community receive those resources.