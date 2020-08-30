University adjusts to dance classes during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Students are adjusting to changes in all sorts of subjects, including dance. It’s hard to picture learning something so physical over zoom, but that’s what many at the University of Illinois are doing, instead of meeting at the Krannert Center. Teachers are also working with students outside at the Illini grove basketball court, dancers wear masks and must stay socially distant.
Head dance professor Jan Erkert said this time has given them a newfound appreciation.
“Pulling all these strategies together and to see for the first time since March that we have had anybody together dancing, and they were dancing in this gorgeous environment gorgeous old trees I was gitty with joy, and they were to.” Covid-19 has also affected what dancers wear, and designers are now incorporating masks into their costumes.